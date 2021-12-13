Integral Acquisition Corp 1’s Quiet Period To End on December 13th (NASDAQ:INTEU)

Integral Acquisition Corp 1’s (NASDAQ:INTEU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 13th. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Integral Acquisition Corp 1 stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

