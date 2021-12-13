Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) to Issue $0.65 — Dividend

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Intercorp Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

NYSE:IFS opened at $24.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Several research firms have commented on IFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Banco Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

