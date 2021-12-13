International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,852,000. Natixis increased its position in International Paper by 2,907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 640,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of IP opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

