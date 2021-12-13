Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 433.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $342.55. 26,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,855. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.56. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

