Invesco Ltd. Buys 10,783 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHR opened at $4.77 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.84.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

