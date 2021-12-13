Invesco Ltd. Has $635,000 Stock Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lannett were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Lannett during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE LCI opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.03. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 71,000 shares of company stock worth $125,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

