Invesco Ltd. Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,022 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,477,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHN opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

