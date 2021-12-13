Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,347,424 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.72. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

