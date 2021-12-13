Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 42.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 17.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $245.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.45 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

