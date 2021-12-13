Investors Research Corp Buys 309 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPX. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $121.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.92. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $108.79 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

