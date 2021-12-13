Investors Research Corp Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

