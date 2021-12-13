Investors Research Corp Has $508,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

ETN stock opened at $170.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

