Investors Research Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investors Research Corp owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

