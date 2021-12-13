Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the November 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Investview stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,531. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

