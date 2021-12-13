Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the November 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Investview stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,531. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
About Investview
