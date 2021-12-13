Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,885 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Invitation Homes worth $28,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 26,458 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 451,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 8.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 765,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of INVH opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.