IoTeX (IOTX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $71.80 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $71.80 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.49 or 0.00342572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.