IQeon (IQN) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $16.60 million and $1.69 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00006165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040748 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007129 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

