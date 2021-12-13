IRISnet One Day Volume Reaches $9.60 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 2% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $102.01 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00057368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.18 or 0.08149583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,736.97 or 1.00219036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002731 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,052,100,673 coins and its circulating supply is 1,168,994,101 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

