iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $54.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.