iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 8.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

IUSV stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.25 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.433 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

