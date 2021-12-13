iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 930,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $49.83. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,413. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

