iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Gap Down to $50.58

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.58, but opened at $46.84. iShares India 50 ETF shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 1,107 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

