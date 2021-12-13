iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 519.0% in November

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 519.0% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,793. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

