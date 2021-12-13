iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

