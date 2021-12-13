iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Gap Down to $39.01

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.01, but opened at $37.76. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 7,313 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

