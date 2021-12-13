iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $275.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.79. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $216.95 and a 12 month high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

