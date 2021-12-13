iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 678,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,374,423 shares.The stock last traded at $468.35 and had previously closed at $472.74.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

