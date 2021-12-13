iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $153.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.03 and a 1-year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

