iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $73,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $113.21 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.91 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

