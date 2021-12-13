iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 676,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 570,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.26. 61,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,642. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.91 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

