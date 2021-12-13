iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s 5th Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned about 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $34,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.83. 9,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

