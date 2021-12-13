iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $83.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $87.51.

