iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to post sales of $101.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.73 million. iStar posted sales of $146.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $515.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.06 million to $517.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $367.74 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $391.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of iStar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iStar by 239.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. iStar has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.