J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 726.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $114.77 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

