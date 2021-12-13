J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $495,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,130,000 after buying an additional 190,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $1,636,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOS opened at $36.74 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

