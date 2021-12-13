J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

ES opened at $87.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

