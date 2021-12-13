J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $860,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 172.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $204,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 358.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 199.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 17.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 118.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 928,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $58.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

