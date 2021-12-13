J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,637,000 after purchasing an additional 171,006 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Bank of America began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Ovintiv stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 3.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

