Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $143.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

