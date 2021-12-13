Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,874 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after acquiring an additional 378,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after purchasing an additional 937,516 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

