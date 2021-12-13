Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $308,000 in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 209.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 243,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 164,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 92,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 158,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 83,975 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

