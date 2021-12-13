Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,683 shares of company stock valued at $29,922,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $669.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $610.79 and a 200-day moving average of $600.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

