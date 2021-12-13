Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

