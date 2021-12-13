Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 112.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

