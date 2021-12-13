Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,843 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.56.

AFRM opened at $114.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.