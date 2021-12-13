Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in YETI by 13.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,961,000 after acquiring an additional 146,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of YETI by 14.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,628,000 after buying an additional 133,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock opened at $89.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

