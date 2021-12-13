Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 3.44% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $163.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.29. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

