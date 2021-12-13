Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,417 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DWAS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,979. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.