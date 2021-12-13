Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 913 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.88.

EFX stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.61. 13,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,871. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $296.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

