Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,895 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after acquiring an additional 551,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $356.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.45 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.